Suspected East End ganja dealer arrested in GT

(CNS): A 35-year-old-man from East End has been arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply and other related offenses after police found him and two other men, who were arrested for possession, acting suspiciously near a parked car in George Town. Police on patrol around 1:30am Monday said they saw the men in a parking lot off Shedden Road. Having detected a strong scent of ganja coming from the suspects’ direction, the officers searched them and found small portions of ganja on two of the men.

After establishing who was the car’s owner, they searched it under the Misuse of Drugs Law and found several packets of ganja as well as drug paraphernalia inside.

Police then arrested the East End man, who owned the car, on suspicion of dealing, while the other two men, aged 34 and 21 of West Bay, were arrested for possession of ganja.

Related

Category: Crime, Police