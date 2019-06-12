Survey reveals mixed feelings of civil servants

(CNS): Half of the civil servants who took part in an engagement survey reported feeling anxious in their jobs, and more than 70% said they did not think it is safe to challenge the way things are done. But 95% also said they are interested in their jobs and 87% were proud to be public servants, painting a picture of mixed feelings among government workers. Following a request by CNS, the full 2018 survey results have now been made public and show some significant contradictions in how civil servants feel about their jobs, their bosses, their pay and their own development.

Only a quarter of the 2,811 civil servants who responded said they had regular meaningful conversations with their managers about their development, and 90% said they understood how their job contributes to the organisation’s objectives.

While over 70% of workers want to stay in the public sector for the long term, with only 6% wanting to get out of their job as soon as possible, almost half disagreed that there were opportunities for career development.

The survey, which is only the second of its kind, had greater participation than the one undertaken in 2017, but only 38% said they believed their managers had acted on the results of the last survey.

Only 42% of those who took part agreed that poor performance is dealt with effectively in their teams, while just over half said that senior managers in the organisation demonstrated appropriate leadership behaviour.

While 64% of respondents said they feel valued for the work they do — a six-point improvement on the last survey — only 34 % said their pay adequately reflects their performance and 70% did not agree that their pay was reasonable when compared to people doing a similar job in other organisations.

Related

Category: Government Administration, Local News, Politics