Sunrise Cottage residents moved east to west

Teresa Echenique with Sunrise Cottage resident Ina Connor at her 100th birthday celebration earlier this year

(CNS Local Life): The six residents of Sunrise Cottage, the oldest of the Department of Children and Family Services’ (DCFS) live-in facilities for seniors, were moved out of their East End home and into the Golden Age Home in West Bay last month, as part of a plan to build a new residence in the Eastern Districts. Ministry of Community Affairs Chief Officer Teresa Echenique said that the residents have been “comfortably settled” and that the temporary move to the other side of the island offers several advantages.

