Summer clean-up offers work for jobless locals

NiCE participants at work (file photo)

(CNS): Government is set to begin a two week long island-wide spruce-up project next month offering work to unemployed locals cleaning up parks and cemeteries, beaches and beach access points, garbage collection and clearing roadside verges. This is the government’s second National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Summer Project offering work and an opportunity for people entering the job market to learn new skills and gain some work experience.

Although unemployment is now said to be at a record low, officials said that there are still people who are not in work and who need some help.

“While the government is encouraged that at 2.8% unemployment is now at its lowest in more than a decade, we are still keen to help those who are experiencing difficulties finding full-time work,” said Planning Minister Joey Hew, whose ministry oversees the project.

“This summer’s NiCE Project has been brought forward to assist in addressing the issue of sargassum on the beaches and coastline of Grand Cayman. A similar project will be conducted on the Sister Islands by the Ministry of District Administration,” he added.

Registration and orientation will be at the Lions Centre from 9am to 12 noon on Tuesday, 2 July. Applicants will need to bring a completed application form and supporting documentation to prove immigration status on registration day. Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are eligible (Caymanians over the age of 18) are accepted onto the programme. Those accepted will be required to attend work daily from 7am to 3pm, Monday through Friday. Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour; foremen will receive $12 per hour.

Application forms can be picked up at all district libraries in Grand Cayman, as well as from district MLA offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, Workforce Opportunities Residency Cayman (WORC) and from the Government Administration Building’s reception.

Government agencies working together to organise this summer’s project include the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Roads Authority (NRA), the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) and WORC.

The government said it also intends to undertake another NiCE project in November to provide temporary work in the run up to the holiday season.

