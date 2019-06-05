Student activists make it clear they are not stooges

(CNS): Some of the young Caymanian students leading the Protect Our Future campaign here in the Cayman Islands have made it clear that they are driving the activism against an array of environmental threats to these islands and they are not stooges of any adults, as has been suggested. From demanding government introduce a ban on single-use plastics to calling for more action to curb damaging coastal development, a growing number of teenagers, and even younger students, are now focused on the climate crisis and they refuse to stay quiet.

Appearing on Crosstalk, Rooster’s morning radio talkshow, Richard Weber, Jack Paolini, Olivia Zimmer and Makayla Coran all made it clear that they are all motivated by threats to the planet, inspired by the Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, and while their parents are proud of them, they are not the ones driving their activism and the young people are not being used as tools.

“From the deepest part of our hearts we are passionate about protecting the environment,” said 16-year-old Coran. Responding to allegations that they are being used by the anti-port lobby, she said she had never been referred to as a tool before. The young people were clear that they are driven by the crisis, not politics or the campaigners for the referendum.

Demonstrating a much greater understanding of the need to address climate change and the steps to take than the politicians, the young people said they are motivated by the simple desire to turn things around before it is too late.

They said they are opposed to the development of the cruise port project, not because some adults are telling them to be but because, as Zimmer stated, they can see how damaging it will be to the environment, the cultural heritage and the actual tourism product.

Paolini pointed out that the Protect Our Future campaign was attracting more local young people to the cause and there were now more teenagers caring about the country than those in government.

Weber warned the politicians that their voices will be heard and if they don’t listen, the students now involved in the campaign will “hold their feet to the fire”. He said they can’t isolate themselves from the concerns young people have, and they demand that the government understands that there needs to be change. He urged people to hold their politicians accountable and to demand they do something.

Weber also raised concerns about the National Conservation Law review and revealed that the ministry was stonewalling his efforts to get the minutes of the first meeting through a freedom of information request.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature