Ships diverted from Havana may call on Cayman

(CNS): Cruise lines are having to make adjustments to the itineraries for dozens of ships after the sudden change to US government policy on travel to Cuba. Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Holland America, Seabourn, NCL and MSC have all been impacted by the Trump administration’s new restrictions on Americans travelling to the neighbouring island, forcing cruise lines to remove the destination from itineraries and re-route ships. As a result, Grand Cayman could be replacing some of those Havana calls, increasing passenger numbers here just as the slow season begins.

As various cruise lines shuffle their itineraries, MSC has already confirmed that George Town will be one of the destinations that will replace Havana for the MSC Armonia.

Other cruise lines may follow suit, which would boost passenger numbers to the Cayman Islands, making up for the loss of some ships to destinations that had been dropped as a result of the 2017 hurricanes.

According to industry media reports, the cruise lines were taken by surprise, with Norwegian Cruise stating that they shared the “disappointment and frustration” of their guests “caused by this unexpected change”, and were “surprised by this sudden modification to policy”.

Category: Business, Tourism