Secret pay-offs qualify premier’s audits

(CNS): The auditor general has said government’s failure to reveal details of pay-offs made to departing civil servants has led to it falling foul of international accounting standards and to qualified audits for the financial period ending December 2017 in two of the premier’s ministries. In the Office of the Auditor General’s latest review of the state of public finance accounting, this issue is one of a number of areas still creating problems with government’s books. Nevertheless, despite ongoing problems, she found the state of reporting on how public cash is spent has improved massively in the last few years.

The revelations in the report that Premier Alden McLaughlin’s human resources and community affairs ministries paid off senior officers, understood to be Dorine Whittaker and Linda Evans, and kept the amounts secret follows a finding by Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston, in her latest decision following an unsuccessful FOI request, that the pay-off to Roydell Carter could remain secret.

But Hermiston had also noted that using non-disclosure deals to avoid public accountability was wrong, especially when it is used to avoid embarrassment or controversy.

Winspear has said that it is also at odds with government’s obligations on transparent accounting and resulted in qualified opinions for two of the premier’s ministerial areas of responsibility. She stated in the audit that the two ministries had “material termination benefits included in their expenses… but opted not to disclose these amounts… as required” by international standards.

The qualifications for the community affairs and human resources ministry accounts under the control of McLaughlin were two of four ministries where the auditor was obliged to qualify the opinion.

The other two qualifications were on financial reports from the Cayman National Cultural Foundation and the Health Services Authority, both the responsibility of Health Minister Dwayne Seymour. The CNCF faced a qualified opinion regarding a personal injury award it was forced to pay, which has created a contingent liability and its ongoing undisclosed liability to pay more going forward.

A number of problems remain at the HSA that led to its qualified audit. The fundamental problem, however, is the inability of the authority to confirm control of its revenue and deficit. Winspear also raised concerns that the hospital was one of a number of government entities that is short-staffed and is therefore shelling out excessive overtime payments.

Over the 18 month period from Jan 2016 to December 2017 the hospital spent almost $6 million in overtime, exceeding its budget allocation by more than 500%. The audit also revealed that the hospital, despite all that happened with the CarePay fiasco, is still not properly following procurement rules.

The auditor highlighted several issues in the report but she did commend government for the significant improvements. However, she expressed concerns over how long it was taking for annual reports to be laid on the table, making the documents public, which she said was an important final step for transparency.

She said it was “disappointing that many of these insightful reports have not yet been laid in the Legislative Assembly so that people can see what was achieved during the period with public funds and this is a key recommendation I am making for improving accountability and transparency going forward”.

The issue of governance and internal controls as well as close scrutiny of overtime and travel expenditures are some of the other matters the auditor remains concerned about. She also noted the need for government to put in place stronger functional leadership.

The OAG has completed 39 financial audits; five entities had still not finished the financial reporting process for 2017 in time for this report, though it is not clear why. Those entities were the health and education ministries, Cayman Airways, the Port Authority and the Cayman Turtle Centre.

Because of this, the Entire Public Sector report has been delayed and will now be published at a later date. However, Winspear stated that a decision was made to release this report in the public interest, despite the missing five audits.

