Second man charged in GT shooting

(CNS): A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in South Church Street in the early hours of 26 April, in which a man received two gunshot wounds. Police have revealed few details about the case but the two accused men, both aged 21, have been charged with burglary related offences. It is not clear whether or not the victim was shot during the break-in.

The man arrested Thursday, who is from Bodden Town, has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of an unlicensed firearm He was also arrested on suspicion of two other separate Bodden Town burglaries, one on Bloomsbury Avenue and one on Griffin Street, both of which happened in April, and handling stolen goods.

He was expected to appear in Summary Court this morning, Monday 24 June.

Meanwhile, the man previously charged in connection with the South Sound case, who is from West Bay, is understand to have been remanded in custody. He faces charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, conspiracy to commit burglary, and driving without being qualified.

Related

Category: Crime, Police