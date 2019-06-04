Referendum Q must be based on petition

(CNS): How the question for the people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing project will be phrased is becoming a significant issue now that activists have reached the required number of signatures to trigger a national poll. With the official verification of the 5,500 voter signatures due to start soon, campaigners are turning their attention towards how they can ensure that the question is not manipulated to create an unfair referendum. Former opposition leader Ezzard Miller, who has supported the campaign from the beginning, said it must be based on the petition itself.

During a public meeting about the cruise project in George Town last week, when the issue was raised by audience members and campaigners, Miller said that the petition prayer has to form the basis of the question.

Speaking with CNS this week, he said it was important that the activists make clear what they want the referendum question to be, even though the question is government’s to set.

“The prayer at the beginning of the petition is what the people signed up for and the government should not be allowed to wander away from that,” he said. “Government is obligated to stay within the parameters of the petition and organisers should draft a simple question based on that prayer that would require a yes or no answer, then publicise that question to put pressure on government.”

The North Side representative, who has been a loud and vocal opponent of this project from the start, said it should be made clear that the request for a people-initiated referendum was based on the public support, or not, of the current proposed port project, not government’s wider tourism policies.

Miller believes government does not have much wiggle room on this but it is important for the campaign to keep this in the public domain and force government to be transparent.

He noted that there are going to be many other questions surrounding the Cayman Islands’ first ever people’s referendum, which is largely due to the failure of successive governments to pass the necessary legislation to support referendums.

“The problem is the apparent unwillingness over the last ten years of government to write the law needed to support referendums,” he added.

MLA Kenneth Bryan (George Town Central), in whose constituency this project would be built, also said the question must come from the petition.

“There is a genuine fear of the question being framed in such a way as to favour the government’s support of the project. We need to be mindful of the potential manipulation of the referendum,” he said, noting that it will have to go to the Legislative Assembly to be passed, ensuring there will be publicity surrounding the question.

“The foundation of the petition has to be the source of the question, otherwise what is the point of having the constitutional provision for people-initiated referendums if they can’t initiate the subject?” he asked rhetorically.

The idea of people power being the buffer against the government, which is very likely to want to use its power to control the timing and question for the vote, is the only tool the activists have.

During the meeting local photographer and longtime opponent of the port project, Courtney Platt, was the first to suggest that the campaign needed to make it clear what question the petitioners want to be asked and then make it public as soon as possible.

He pointed out that if government then attempts to stray towards a much more generic question to help them keep the port project on track, they will be doing it in the face of a well-publicised and clearly defined question.

Activists may end up in court over the referendum for a variety of reasons; for example, there is speculation that government may challenge the referendum by questioning whether it is an issue of national importance, and activists may challenge the question government wants to pose.

Therefore, having a clearly defined question based directly on the petition would improve the activists’ chances of winning any court battles.

There is no argument from either side of this issue that the question will be critical to the results of the national vote. But with everything already stacked against them, the campaigners need a clear and unambiguous question if they are to have any chance of securing the 50% plus one of voters on their side when the referendum goes ahead.

