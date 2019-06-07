How is Cayman protected from receiving counterfeit items?

Would you please enquire if any sort of inspections are in place to catch counterfeit goods from entering Cayman, specifically everyday items such as dish soap and trash bags? I’m convinced that I purchased name brand items in one of our grocery stores that are clearly inferior in quality to the same brand purchased overseas. I know this a problem in the US and even with Amazon items. Is there any recourse here? I have 100 garbage bags that won’t drawstring close and have liquid dish soap that has more water in it than soap and I’m pissed.

Read Auntie’s answer and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Business, Retail