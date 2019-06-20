Premier to attend former Jamaican leader’s funeral

Edward Seaga and Alden McLaughlin

Premier Alden McLaughlin and his political advisor, Roy Tatum, will travel to Jamaica this weekend to attend the funeral of former Jamaica Prime Minister Edward Seaga, the premier’s office has said. There will be a state funeral for the man who led Jamaica through the 1980’s on Sunday, 23 June, at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Kingston. Afterwards, Seaga will be buried at the National Heroes Park.

Jamaica’s fifth prime minister, who died of cancer on his 89th birthday last month, had visited the Cayman Islands many times and had close ties with people here. He led the Jamaica Labour Party for more than 40 years until he retired in 2005.

