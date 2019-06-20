Port bid winner to be revealed in 3 weeks

Cruise and cargo dock plan (click to enlarge)

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell expects the winning bid on the cruise port project to be announced within three weeks and has said that government intends to press on with the process regardless of the petition for a people’s vote. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum event Wednesday, he told the audience, “We can’t run a country by referendum.” He added that government had “a green light” for the project after spending millions of dollars on consultant reports that he said justified the project.

As he made it clear that the process would not be stopped unless, after the final bids were evaluated, the costs was unacceptably high, the minister said the design would be made public as soon as the bidder was selected and that government anticipated the cost would be somewhere around CI$205-210 million.

But as Kirkconnell made it clear that the referendum was not going to change the process and that government would only deal with it if the signatures were verified, the opposition members released a statement that they were calling for an urgent meeting with the governor to address what they said was the government’s attempt to railroad the entire petition.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean said government was actively seeking to disqualify signatures rather than verify them.

“The verification process has now become contaminated by political interference, and it is clear that the government has invented a verification process that has no basis in statute and only serves one purpose: to disqualify legitimate signatories to the petition,” McLean stated.

While there is no referendum law or regulations, he said the Constitution is clear that Cabinet’s only role is to set the question and the date of the referendum, as he asked for an urgent meeting with the governor.

Kenneth Bryan, the MLA of George Town Central, the constituency where the proposed the project would be located, said government’s approach was designed to intimidate people and fuel fears of victimisation. “This is a psychological tactic being used by the government, and the governor needs to now shut this process down,” he added.

In response, Premier Alden McLaughlin issued his own short statement refuting that claim that government was interfering.

“There has been no political involvement at all in the process for verifying signatures on the petition. We have not and nor will we interfere in any way, ” he said.

“The Constitution requires the Cabinet to act if a threshold of 25% of registered voters has been met. In order to fulfill our duties under the Constitution we therefore need to know if the threshold has indeed been achieved. Accordingly, we have instructed the elections supervisor that he must be able to satisfy Cabinet that the target number of signatures has been properly achieved by the petitioners.”

He added that the method of verification had been “left entirely up to the supervisor of elections”.

However, many believe that the petition could be confirmed via random sampling or cross-checking voter registration ID’s rather than all 5,289 signatures.

Nevertheless, the premier said government had every confidence in the integrity of the Elections Office, the process and the supervisor of elections.

