Port Authority chair retires at critical time

(CNS): Government has announced that the chairman of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) Board, Errol Bush, has retired for personal reasons. The octogenarian steps away from the important job at a critical time, as the government tries to steer through its cruise and cargo project. Bush will be temporarily replaced by Deputy Chairman Arek Joseph, who is also the chairman of the Public Procurement Committee (PPC), which is currently analysing the final bids for that project, something that will inevitably raise further allegations of a serious conflict of interest.

In a press release from the premier’s office announcing the retirement of Bush, officials said Cabinet will appoint his replacement, though no timeline was given. Little else was said in the release, which reviewed Bush’s career with the authority before he became the board chair.

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, who has responsibility for PACI, thanked Bush for his loyalty to the authority and the people of Cayman, who depend on the port for employment and the safe delivery of goods. “His service to the Cayman Islands has been invaluable.”

Bush joined the Port Authority in 1979 as deputy port director of finance and became port director in 1986, where he stayed until December 2001. He was appointed board chair in August 2013.

Bush said he had seen many changes since he began his career with the port, such as implementing a computer system, buying property and the development of the north and south cruise terminals.

Category: Jobs, Local News