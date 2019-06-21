Police urge people to stop drunk driving

(CNS): After around two dozen road smashes between Sunday and Thursday this week, the police are once again urging drivers not to get behind the wheel when they have been drinking alcohol and to pay more attention even when sober. Three people were arrested for driving under the influence this week and the RCIPS raised concerns about the number of drunk drivers on the road and the levels of intoxication they are seeing.

“The level of inebriation we sometimes encounter when conducting enforcement operations or responding to accidents continues to be a concern,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations. “Drunk driving is a danger for all of us. If you see someone getting behind the wheel who shouldn’t be driving, alert someone or call the police. We all have a part to play to reduce dangers on our roads,” he urged.

The RCIPS gave two examples that illustrate the problem of drunk and dangerous driving.

On Tuesday evening, a 21-year-old-woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession and consumption of ganja as well as dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and other traffic related offenses, and for refusing to provide a breath test.

Around 7:30pm, police officers saw her riding a motorbike without lights or licence plates on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway heading into West Bay. She lost control and fell off the motorcycle near Peninsula Drive and was taken into custody. Police said she has since been bailed.

On Thursday a 38-year-old man was involved in a single vehicle collision at the Yacht Drive roundabout. The officers who attended the scene suspected that he had consumed alcohol and took him into custody. After a breath test was administered with a result of .226% (over double the legal limit), he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He has also been bailed while investigations continue.

