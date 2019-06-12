Plan in works to tackle Sargassum long-term

(CNS): With an abundance of sargassum seaweed currently in the local waters, which is washing up and piling several feet high on Cayman’s beaches, Joey Hew, the minister responsible for the Recreation, Parks and Cemeteries Unit, has said that a long-term plan is being shaped to tackle the increasing problem. He also revealed that equipment being used to remove the often smelly and unsightly seaweed from the beach has failed and more money is needed to invest in a long-term approach, including new and specialised equipment as well as more workers.

Hew told the Legislative Assembly last week that his ministry was considering bringing the summer national clean-up programme, known as NiCE, forward so that they could recruit more people looking for unskilled work to clean up the beaches.

Answering a question from opposition MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) about what government was doing about the sargassum, the minster said government “was very aware” of the challenges and was providing support for the unit to deal with it in an environmentally friendly manner, given that it is turtle nesting season, which meant avoiding removing sand from the beaches.

Describing it as a “tremendous task”, Hew said the goal was to develop an appropriate long term plan and his ministry was working with the Department of Environment to shape that plan. He said that government wanted to work on the most severely effected areas first and give consideration to the winds and currents so the people involved in the clean up can move in a comprehensive way.

Hew said that once the plan was in place they could recruit more people under the clean-up programme. The failure of equipment meant that the clean-up was partilly stalled but, he said, the process was underway to buy several pieces of more suitable equipment, estimated to be about $150,000.

However, work was still being done by parks and recreation staff on the beaches, manually and using a backhoe, especially at Coewood Beach in Bodden Town, one of the worst affected beaches. The minister said that government had contracted local private beach-clean companies to help with the worst hit areas.

He said that once the report for the long term plan was finalised, based on the technical and environmental issues regarding the movement of the sargassum, he would circulate it and provide more details on the cost of the specialist equipment.

Sargassum is a type of common seaweed that floats on ocean currents in large matted areas that can stretch for miles. It is an important ecosystem as it serves as a nursery for juvenile fish, but the current abundance is causing significant problems for all countries in the region.

The rise of sea temperatures and the change of sea currents due to climate change, as well as an increase in the run-off of nutriments from agricultural fertilizers and wastewater from cities, are all believed to be fuelling the blooms.

The DoE has said the sargassum is a problem that is here to stay, with more influxes expected throughout this summer.

Given the need to protect the sand on local beaches and turtles, the DoE, which is part of the task force working on the plan to tackle it here, has warned that a relatively small amount can have a big impact and the department has been working on solutions.

While ocean currents generally protect the Cayman Islands coastline from sargassum, the sheer quantity in the area, along with strong winds, is pushing it over the reef and onto the beaches.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature