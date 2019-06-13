Petition in the hands of elections boss

(CNS): Campaigners behind the petition for a people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing project in George Town delivered over 5,300 signatures (25%) of registered voters into the hands of Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell on Wednesday. In a historic moment, the original document was taken to the Elections Office and a notarized copy was also handed to the governor’s office director, Matthew Forbes.

As Katrina Jurn and Michelle Lock, two of the leading organisers and volunteers who steered the campaign to success, handed over the documents, Jurn said she was pleased and proud to present the signatures of the Caymanians who supported the petition for a referendum.

The official submission will now trigger what could be a lengthy verification process because the required number of electors’ signatures needed to trigger a people’s vote will all need to be verified.

“We will work expeditiously to make sure that the verification happens as quickly and as accurately as we can to ensure we play our part in the process,” said Howell. He said they would issue media statements shortly, after the wording of the verification document is settled.

The Elections Office is expected to begin a door to door verification process in the coming weeks and around 100 new recruits will join the office to begin the process. The people on the petition will be visited and asked only to confirm their voter details and that they signed the petition, Howell said.

But in order to expedite the process, the Elections Office and campaigners are urging everyone who signed to call in to the office from tomorrow or visit the office next week to confirm their details and their signature. People planning to leave Cayman for the summer are urged to call or visit the office before they leave.

The Elections Office has confirmed that if they cannot find voters who have signed to officially verify their participation in the petition, their signatures will not count. The campaign has handed over more signatures than actually needed and is still collecting names. Those additional names will be submitted in the next few weeks.

The departure of many families for the summer has caused real concern for campaigners, who fear that genuine voters who support the referendum but do not confirm their details with the Elections Office before they leave will not be included, which could put the whole campaign at risk.

The Elections Office said it will be promoting the need for people to make contact, especially if they have moved from the address that they gave to the office when they registered to vote.

Howell will be supported by two deputy elections supervisors, Suzanne Bothwell and Sheena Glasgow.

Bothwell reminded voters that they should supply their correct address to the Elections Office in any event. While the referendum is a national poll, the need for addresses on the electoral roll to be accurate is important because where you actually live determines the constituency in which you vote.

Howell said that with no legislation governing or regulating the constitutional provision for a people’s referendum, the decision by the Elections Office to verify each and every signature by face to face contact with voters was based on legal advice. This, he said, could not be shared but it was the same process by which the electoral register was verified ahead of the 2017 election.

Related

Category: Politics