Over 700,000 greens now culled

(CNS): The nationwide culling programme to control the explosion in the invasive green iguana population is back on target after 100,000 corpses were taken to the dump in May, and at the half-way mark this month another 53,000 had been culled. Between the beginning of the cull last October and the end of last week the army of iguana hunters had removed almost 739,000 greens from Grand Cayman. The target of culling over one million by the end of this year is now well within reach after the surge over the last few weeks as the reptiles become more visible.

During the initial surge in the first few months around a quarter of a million iguanas were culled, but as the numbers dropped they became harder to find. But in the last few weeks, as their breeding season gets underway and the greens have once again become more visible, the cullers’ catch has increased significantly. Last week almost 30,000 iguanas were killed, which was the largest weekly cull number so far this year.

The need to keep pace is now critical because female iguanas can lay dozens of eggs at a time, but Fred Burton, head of the DoE Terrestrial Research Unit, said he was encouraged by the increase in the cull numbers.

The males are coming out of hiding to fight for the females, and coupled with the hotter weather, the iguanas are now easier for the cullers to spot. As the young hatchlings begin to emerge, they should also become easy pickings.

The increase in cull numbers is largely due to the organised teams of professional hunters who are reaping the bulk of the more than CI$3.5 million bounty that has been earned by all of the cullers.

