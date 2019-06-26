NRA tackling flooding after deluge

Flooding at Owen Roberts International Airport, 25 June 2019

(CNS): A heavy downpour of rain over George Town on Tuesday saw the roads in and around the capital awash with water; the rain also breached the new arrivals hall of the recently renovated Owen Roberts International Airport. Traffic was snarled up in the unexpected deluge, which flooded the Humane Society and other buildings. Officials from the National Roads Authority issued a short notice Tuesday evening, stating that NRA staff and private sector partners were working hard to address the flooding in the most affected low-lying areas.

The NRA urged drivers to be vigilant given the high water levels in some areas, reminding them to be alert and courteous to other drivers, pedestrians and cyclists using the roads.

Flooded road in Grand Cayman, 25 June 2019

Airport officials told CNS that they did experience flooding as a result of the downpour and they will be holding an incident meeting Wednesday “to determine exactly what happened and why, after which time we’ll be able to provide more details and information”.

According to the National Weather Service, Grand Cayman can expect more rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, with forecasters calling for a 40% chance of rain until the weekend.

See video footage below taken at ORIA today:

Related

Category: Science & Nature, Weather