Why haven’t the NRA responded to my suggestions?

I have written to the NRA a couple of times through their feedback email address and on Facebook and have not received a response. I made a suggestion to possibly help the traffic issue leaving town and heading east in the evenings, which is getting increasingly worse. My suggestion was that from 4:30pm onwards add temporary traffic lights at each junction on the Hurley’s roundabout to keep traffic flowing and see if this helps solve the issue. If by a miracle this works, then they are permanently put in place at the roundabout. It is plain sailing for drivers as soon as they leave the Hurley’s roundabout heading east, unless there is an accident. This might help in the mornings, too.

Category: Local News