No arrests in domestic violence killing

(CNS): Police have confirmed that the man found dead following a serious domestic violence incident in West Bay Sunday night, was Errol George Grey (42), who was a resident of the district and a Jamaican national. Grey died as a result of a stab wound. A woman, who is understood to have been in a relationship with Grey, as well as her two children also received serious injuries during the incident. Police said the woman and children were still in hospital in stable condition, but no one has been arrested.

The RCIPS have not said how they believe Grey was killed and have not commented on enquiries from CNS about whether a murder or manslaughter investigation has been opened.

Around 10:30pm on 16 June the police were called to an address in the Boatswain Bay area of West Bay. Officers arrived to find the seriously injured woman and children, as well as Grey, who had a stab wound to his chest and was unresponsive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online.

