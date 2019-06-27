New boss for traffic cops unit

Inspector Dwayne Jones

(CNS): Inspector Dwayne Jones, who has taken over the leadership of the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, is warning drivers that with increased resources, traffic cops will be clamping down even more. Following three years of work by Inspector Ian Yearwood, who has now rotated to a new uniform management position, Jones will be focusing on increasing island-wide enforcement and pursuing a multi-agency approach to tackle the high level of crashes and DUIs on the roads.

“Last year’s traffic enforcement numbers skyrocketed under Inspector Yearwood’s leadership, thanks to increased operational planning and resources,” Jones said in a release from the RCIPS about his new job, which he started last week.

“I am glad to say that the RCIPS will be increasing these resources even more going forward. It is clear from the numbers of accidents and DUIs continuing to occur across the islands that more enforcement is still needed. I am excited to lead the TRPU as it continues to grow and takes on these bigger goals and challenges.”

Although enforcement will be a priority, he also spoke about other ways of tackling traffic issues on Cayman’s roads.

“What is most important for us now is to make sure increased enforcement is delivered inside of a wider multi-agency approach that includes education and road engineering objectives, while giving due attention to the outer districts and the Sister Islands as well as George Town,” he said. “Doing all of this in collaboration with other departments and community groups is also extremely important.”

Jones has been with the RCIPS since 2003, working in various roles, including as shift inspector in George Town, area commander in Bodden Town, sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Department investigating serious crimes, and sergeant in the Professional Standards Unit investigating potential breaches of conduct by fellow officers.

During this time he also earned his law degree from the Cayman Islands Law School, and is in the process of obtaining his Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Psychology with the University of Essex.

