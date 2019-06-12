Muslims seek to dispel misconceptions

12/06/2019
Cayman News Service

Imam Mahmood leading prayers at the mosque

(CNS Local Life): A recent CNS article on the open house held at a mosque, organised by the Islamic Society of the Cayman Islands to introduce Islam to non-Muslim residents and spark interfaith dialogue, has also highlighted continuing rifts here in how the religion practised by 1.8 billion people worldwide is viewed. Almost one-third of the people commenting on the article offered negative and often misleading and derogatory remarks which, if nothing else, points to the need for more discussions about the different religions represented in Cayman, explained Imam Mahmood Koli, who lives in the UK, but was recently on-island for the monthlong observance of Ramadan.

