Motorcyclist injured, arrested after hitting pick-up

(CNS): A 27-year-old motorcyclist from George Town landed in hospital on Sunday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a pick-up truck on Shamrock Road. The rider was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other traffic related violations. Police said that around 7:15pm the driver of the truck was travelling east after entering Shamrock Road from Poindexter Road. The motorbike was travelling west from Bodden Town when he lost control and collided with the left side of the truck, damaging both vehicles significantly.

The bike rider was immediately transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

The roadway was closed for a short time as debris was cleared and a traffic investigation was carried out. The matter is currently under investigation by the police.

