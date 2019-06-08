Miller retakes PAC chair after LA wrangle

(CNS): Government’s attempt to take control of the Public Accounts Committee following the resignation of Ezzard Miller, just as it is embarking on a number of major capital projects, was thwarted Friday when Chris Saunders declined to take up the nomination for chairman. The opposition had accused government of stacking the committee and Saunders refused to accept the nomination when it became clear government was going to appoint one of its back-benchers rather than allow Kenneth Bryan to take up the empty seat that would have been created by Saunders moving from member to chair.

Saunders said that as chair of a committee made up of only government members, it was unlikely that he would be able to be effective as the lone opposition member, and therefore decided to retain his seat. As a result, the premier adjourned the House for closed door discussions late Friday afternoon.

When the members of the LA returned, the premier revealed that Miller had been persuaded to stay on the job to resolve the problem, leaving things as they were.

During the wrangling over the nomination of backbench PPM member David Wight by government to fill what would have been an empty seat, McLaughlin said that they were in that position because the most effective chair PAC had ever had, who had done an excellent job, had been removed by the opposition members.

He lauded Miller for the work he had done and blamed the opposition for his departure. “This is a result of their politics,” he said.

Even though adding Wight would have meant that government had four members on PAC, McLaughlin denied stacking the committee in government’s favour and said it was just one member.

He said he knew he was going to be criticised but if another opposition member was appointed, the committee would be in the hands of the opposition as they go towards another election.

McLaughlin implied that Bernie Bush, although he sits on the government benches, was not really part of it because he voted as he thinks fit.

“To classify him as a member of the government was a bit of a stretch,” he said, adding that the opposition’s position was good political rhetoric but did not reflect reality.

But Saunders had raised concerns that government was taking advantage of the situation after the opposition had deliberately nominated him to be chair rather than Opposition Leader Arden McLean, leaving Saunders on the committee to avoid too much political argument and to focus on the issue of value for money, given that the witnesses are usually civil servants.

He also pointed out that the ministry councillors, who sometimes act as temporary ministers, must recuse themselves from PAC when reports touch on their areas of responsibility, which shows how much the committee needs non-government members on it.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Bryan who had originally been nominated by the opposition leader to take the empty seat, said that government should not take the seat by claiming that one of its members votes independently.

He offered to step aside if it was him that was the problem because, he said, it was not right that the committee which scrutinizes the government, which collects and spends tax, cannot be dominated by government.

“If it’s just me… put another member on it from the opposition so it will be fair and balanced,” he said.

The fighting continued later, however, as government refused to accept a motion by the opposition leader to remove Miller from the Business Committee, which decides what makes it to the order paper for each meeting, and replace him with McLean.

But as Miller had not resigned, the premier said the committee still reflected the make-up of the House. Continuing to defend Miller, he said he was not going to change it, despite arguments from the opposition benches that the official opposition needed more representation.

Saunders went as far as thanking the premier for the lessons he had given in political maneuvering, as he had managed to manipulate the situation in retaining the status quo.

Category: Government oversight, Politics