Miller urges gov’t to sort problems with MCRU

(CNS): Ezzard Miller is calling on the government to remedy the serious mosquito infestation plaguing his North Side constituency, which appears to be due to a lack of the necessary chemicals to kill the insects. The MLA, who recently resigned from the opposition leadership, said government should immediately fund the purchase of the insecticides needed to control the increasing number, which is preventing the people in the district from going outside even in the daytime.

“In North Side the mosquitoes have not been this thick since the 1960’s,” Miller said in a statement Wednesday. “In some areas residents cannot go outside even in the middle of the day and school children cannot play on the field unless they are covered in bug spray. This is terrible and unacceptable in modern day Cayman.”

Miller said government and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) needs to explain to the public why the spray plane and foggers have not been seen in the last few weeks and questioned why government did not ask for additional funding during last week’s Finance Committee hearing if that was the problem.

“My inquires indicate that MRCU has no chemicals to spray for mosquitoes and no larvicide to treat the larvae in the water before the mosquitoes hatch,” the North Side representative said. “There can be no excuses since the government has the money. We were informed in Finance Committee last Friday (June 7) that the government has $66 million in surplus funds.”

Miller said he could not accept excuses from Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, whose ministry seems continually plagued with significant problems, and the MRCU for not having the chemicals in stock.

“Such incompetence at all levels cannot and should not be tolerated by Caymanians,” Miller added. He questioned whether the MRCU’s budget had been exhausted on “the unsuccessful genetically-modified mosquito” pilot project in West Bay, which was terminated last year ahead of what should have been a national roll-out because the minister said it did not work.

But MRCU Director Jim McNelly told CNS that the problem was due to a change in supplier. He explained that the ‘adulticide’ inventory, used to spray adult biting mosquitoes, is low so the planes will not be able to spray this week.

“Inventory is low because we were drawing down our stock of one chemical and replacing it with another, from a company we have not done much business with in recent years,” he said. “This is an established vendor in our industry but we needed to provide them with things above and beyond a vendor we deal with consistently. We expect their product to be on island next week.”

He said that some aerial adulticiding did take place several times last week and the trucks continue to spray. “We expect only one week of interruption to aerial adulticiding,” he added.

Following Miller’s statement, GIS issued a short release saying that, with aerial spraying unavailable, the MRCU had “strengthened ground control measures aimed at reducing the mosquito populations on Grand Cayman. As such four fogging trucks have been out around the Island each night since the MRCU plane last sprayed on Friday, 7 June.”

The stoppage to aerial spraying only impacts nuisance mosquitoes because separate measures are in place to control the disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Officials said that the MRCU plane is expected to resume flights on Grand Cayman next Wednesday, weather permitting. Prior to that, aerial larviciding is scheduled to be performed on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman on Monday and Tuesday.

Related

Category: Health, health and safety