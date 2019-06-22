Merren awaiting release at HMP Northward

Bryce Merren

(CNS): Local businessman Bryce Merren, who was caught in a US bust five years ago, is back in Cayman. Following his conviction in 2014 for conspiracy to supply around 200kg of cocaine, he was sentenced to nine years in jail but he has returned home to serve what remains of his prison term at HMP Northward. The 52-year-old Caymanian is already eligible for parole and is now awaiting a hearing that could see him released in a few months.

Merren was arrested in Puerto Rico following the bust but served most of his prison time in Georgia. He came back to Cayman last week on a Cayman Airways flight under a treaty between the UK and the US.

Category: Crime