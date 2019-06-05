McLean calls out gov’t indies for u-turns

(CNS): Addressing the Legislative Assembly, the new opposition leader said that Premier Alden McLaughlin should not judge the independent members in the group he now leads by the “behaviour of those on his side”, indicating the independent MLAs in the government who had not fulfilled their campaign promises after joining it. In a speech marking his new job, McLean said that one member, whom he did not name but was clearly referring to Austin Harris, ran in the election opposing everyone and the port project, only to u-turn on that campaign platform once in the Unity government.

Another member had promised a freeze on work permits on his first day in office but that never happened, McLean noted. Again, he did not identify the member but it was clear he was talking about Dwayne Seymour (Bodden Town East), a one-time member of the UDP and then the PDA, who ran in 2017 as an independent.

During an event in the election campaign, Seymour’s suggestion of a moratorium on all work permits had been a huge crowd-pleaser.

McLean said these two members were following different policy platforms from those they campaigned on because they were now following the policies of the government they had joined.

“I could have reminded the premier that three members of his current government are independent members,” he said, and asked if that meant they also lacked the cohesion, industry and commitment to work in the government, as McLaughlin had suggested recently about opposition members.

“Is that why one of his independent members who campaigned for a freeze on work permits and stated during a Chamber of Commerce forum — and I quote, ‘On day one, the first thing is to put a freeze on permits and sort out the unemployed’ — had not done that? I am only asking in light of the record number of work permits that has now been granted under this government of which he is a member.”

As he defended the change in leadership on the opposition benches and the role of independent members and their value, McLean accused the premier of being disingenuous when he dismissed their role, saying the country had been built by independently minded MLAs. Before the early 2000’s every member was independent and most of those holding office now had started that way.

McLean said there was no room for government to criticise the opposition, given that his government was more diverse and now included people who had been members of many different factions over the years.

“There is no evidence to suggest that governance by a coalition of diversity can only be done by those who make up the current government and no one else. Truth be told, by the premier’s own admission, there are challenges within that coalition,” he said.

However, McLean said he still believed that the post-election horsetrading can only be addressed through structured groups. Nevertheless, he said the people had voted for and supported independent candidates because trust for party politics had declined.

McLean dismissed issues surrounding the change in leadership, suggesting that it was not particularly unusual. He said McLaughlin had been wrong to weigh-in on the situation of the opposition and that he could have learned from Speaker McKeeva Bush.

“We on the opposition were disappointed in the manner in which the premier embedded himself in the issue of the resignation of Mr Miller from the role of leader of the opposition without first trying to ascertain the reasons for, in his words, ‘political infighting and personal ambition riddling the current opposition group’,” McLean said.

Reminding the premier that “there are always two sides to every story”, he said, “That statement could very well have been made on the occasion of his rise to this position in 2012 also.”

He said that “this is one time the premier could have learned something” from Bush. Addressing the speaker, he said, “The maturity that you displayed in not getting into the inner workings of the PPM at that time should have been commended.” He added that Bush “displayed a great deal of maturity”.

Related

Category: Politics