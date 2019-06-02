Man walks free from Christmas Day murder charge

(CNS): William Isaac Ebanks-Romero (21), who was charged with shooting Darrington Ebanks (29) dead on Christmas Day, walked away from court Friday on the eve of his trial after the crown dropped all charges against him. Ebanks-Romero, from West Bay, had been in custody since his arrest two days after the murder, which happened in the area of King Road and Florence Lane in West Bay during the early morning hours of Tuesday, 25 December. Prosecutors told the court that the evidence against him “did not provide sufficient nexus to support the charge”.

Defence attorney Crister Brady raised concerns back in February about the lack of evidence against his client for the fatal shooting, and had asked the crown to review the case and for a dismissal hearing, as there were no forensics or witness statements connecting Ebanks-Romero to the killing.

The court heard that after an alleged early witnesses to an altercation between the men had refused to confirm their evidence in writing, the crown had continued to look for more evidence and had sought to continue with the case against him. But after a review, prosecutors said no further evidence had come to light and confirmed that they would not be continuing with the case against the West Bay suspect.

The judge therefore dismissed the charges against him of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

