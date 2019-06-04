North Side man dies after falling from pick-up

(CNS): A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday, having succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained early Sunday morning when he fell off the back of a pick-up truck. It is not clear how the man fell. Around 11am on 2 June police and emergency services were called to a home in North Side, where it was reported that the man had fallen from the back of the truck some nine hours earlier. He was taken to hospital, where it was determined that he had sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

The matter is currently under police investigation and officers are appealing for witnesses. The man’s death comes just three weeks after the police issued a warning to drivers about not carrying passengers on pick-up truck beds and securing loads.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or the victim prior to the incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Related

Category: Local News