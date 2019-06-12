BT man charged with serious domestic violence
(CNS): A woman sustained a serious laceration to her thigh during a domestic violence incident in Prospect on Saturday night, 8 June. Police and other emergency services were called to the incident around 10pm and found the injured woman, who said she knew her assailant. She was taken to the hospital and a 43-year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH. He was later charged with wounding and damage to property and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.