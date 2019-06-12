Local musician admits excessive self-defence

(CNS): Well-known local singer-songwriter Dexter Bodden pleaded guilty Tuesday, the morning of his trial, to wounding in a case of excessive self-defence, after discussions with prosecutors led them to agree on the facts and drop the more serious charge of wounding with intent. Bodden was accused of seriously wounding a man after he found him trespassing on his property and trying to steal his truck in the early hours of the morning more than three years ago. The case against him had dragged on for a variety of reasons, not least because it took the crown almost two years to charge him.

Bodden was only charged after he, himself, was shot by an unknown assailant and had then complained to the police commissioner about the failure of the police to solve the case, even though he had given evidence about who he believed had shot him.

He pleaded guilty on the basis that he had gone too far when, angry and afraid, he had picked up a machete and chopped at the trespasser, believing his own life to be in danger and his livelihood at risk, as his equipment was in the vehicle the man appeared to be trying to steal.

Bodden accepted that the wounds he inflicted with the machete were serious and that, although he was provoked, his response was excessive. The victim sustained several chop injuries to his head and body as well as a fractured ankle.

Following Bodden’s admissions, the case was adjourned and he was bailed to return for a sentencing hearing in August.

