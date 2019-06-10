Kushner uses Cayman to move foreign cash

(CNS): A real estate company partly owned by Jared Kushner has brought in around $90 million in investment from anonymous foreign sources since the US President Trump’s son-in-law entered the White House as an adviser. The Guardian reported that most of the cash flowed into the company, Cadre, in which Kushner is said to hold a stake, through a vehicle run by Goldman Sachs here in the Cayman Islands. The revelation by the UK-based newspaper is creating concern in the US that this represents a serious conflict of interest for Kushner.

“It will cause people to wonder whether he is being improperly influenced,” said Jessica Tillipman, an ethics lecturer at George Washington University law school. The Guardian’s sources told the newspaper that the vast majority of the money came to the Cayman Islands vehicle from another offshore centre and also alleged that some of the cash came from Saudi Arabia.

Although Kushner, who formed the company with his brother and a friend, resigned from Cadre’s board and reduced his ownership to under 25% after taking up the White House job, he did not list that continued share of Cadre on his first ethics disclosure. He added the information later, claiming the omission was inadvertent.

Kushner was initially denied a security clearance when he joined Trump’s administration. It was said to have been blocked because of concerns about his outside business interests and “foreign influence”.

Category: Business, Financial Services, USA, World News