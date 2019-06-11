Kids free healthcare on minister’s agenda

(CNS): Government will be taking a look at whether it would be possible to provide free healthcare for all children in the Cayman Islands, having accepted a private member’s motion on the issue last week. But despite Health Minister Dwayne Seymour’s claim that his ministry was already looking seriously at this proposal, the premier made it clear that it was unlikely to ever become a reality, as he gave the Legislative Assembly members a basic class in economics and public finances.

Chris Saunders brought the motion, which was self-explanatory and obviously popular, given the soaring coast of health insurance and ongoing complaints of inadequate cover for people working in the private sector and the unemployed.

Seymour told the Legislative Assembly that he had campaigned on this issue and that it was “very near and dear to me”, adding that “caucus hears from me on this often”. He said he had been working with consultants to see if it was possible.

The minister said that the Economics and Statistics Office estimated that at the end of 2018 there were about 10,800 children under the age of 14 in Cayman. These children are currently covered through different channels, as the law mandates that everyone has health insurance and government provides access to healthcare, though not necessarily for free.

Seymour accepted that the government already spends a significant amount on healthcare for uninsured and under-insured Caymanians, but it was still looking at how all children could be covered at the lowest possible costs. However, providing free healthcare for all children was “ambitious” and it could only be done if an appropriate funding mechanism was in place, he said.

Although government maintains that the economy is booming, several MLAs said health insurance costs for some families are prohibitively expensive and they had have been approached by their constituents about it, especially by those who had lost their jobs.

Despite Seymour’s commitment that he would get this done during the current administration, Premier Alden McLaughlin warned that healthcare provision is one of the greatest challenges for governments across the world.

The relative size, wealth and economic position made Cayman better placed to come up with solutions for resolving the issue of healthcare provision for all, he said, but with no direct taxation, as well off as Cayman is, government is relatively poor.

McLaughlin said Cayman depended on inward investment and the offshore sector to fund what government paid for. “It is the easiest thing to say that government should do more, but government has to have the means to do it,” he noted.

He said the country needed new investment and new industries and should “not do rash things that discourage investment” so it could continue providing the social support the community has come to expect.

“There is an unfortunate tendency on the opposition benches (to say) that we are doing everything for foreigners,” he said, adding that it was not so easy to bisect the economy between what was for foreigners and what was for locals.

While he said government was happy to consider the motion, it was going to have to consider how to fund such a proposal, not just now but for the long term.

Saunders said he agreed with the premier but he brought the motion because it was the right thing to do, as he was a product of a time when government invested heavily in the Caymanian people. He also accepted that Cayman’s economy was fragile regarding how we raise revenue. But, he said, it was important the politicians worked together to address issues such as healthcare and not allow politics to get in way.

He highlighted some of the challenges ahead surrounding issues of healthcare, such as the retirement of many people at a time of rising health costs. He said he did not expect government to do this overnight but wanted it to try and find a way to do it.

“We have got to start somewhere,” he said about helping vulnerable people in society, saying that finding the will to do it was the first step.

See debate on the issue on CIGTV below: <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related

Category: Health, Health Insurance