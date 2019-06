Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

A 38-year-old man from George Town has been has been charged with burglary in connection with a break-in on on 12 April at a home off Walkers Road, where a quantity of jewellery was taken. He has also been charged with attempted burglary at a house on Coralstone Way, Bodden Town, earlier this month where a burglar had tried to gain entry. The man appeared in court this Friday and was remanded into custody.

Category: Crime, Police