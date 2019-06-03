‘Average’ hurricane season opens quietly

(CNS): As the 2019 hurricane season began at the weekend, weather in the Atlantic was largely settled, though a broad area of low pressure was producing disorganised shower and thunderstorm activity over the Bay of Campeche in the southern area of the Gulf of Mexico. Although forecasters said it could become a tropical cyclone in a day or two, it would pose no threat to the Cayman Islands. Forecasters are predicting an average season with nine to 15 named storms and a possibility of eight hurricanes, with at least two major hurricanes. But with one preseason storm already named, predictions can be wrong and it only takes one to devastate people’s lives and communities.

In his message to the public marking the start of the season, Premier Alden McLaughlin said just one bad storm can wreak havoc.

“We learned that lesson in 2004’s Hurricane Ivan, 2008’s Hurricane Paloma and watched in 2017 as our sister British Overseas Territories and other islands in the Caribbean suffered from hurricanes Irma and Maria,” he said as he urged the community to be prepared.

