Why doesn’t the hospital have more blue spots?

I frequently go to George Town Hospital for appointments with my disabled spouse. We have a disabled tag for our car so can park in the handicapped spots. However, there have been instances when every one of the six blue spots in the main parking lot is taken, either by cars carrying disabled tags or, sometimes, by those parking illegally. I have two questions about this. Can you find out what hospital security does, if anything, when a handicapped spot is being used illegally? Will the hospital add a few more blue spots to ensure everyone who needs one has access to one?

Category: Health, health and safety