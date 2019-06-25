Honda stolen from GT home

Car similar vehicle to stolen Honda Civic

(CNS): Police are appealing to the public to help them find a grey Honda Civic, which was stolen overnight between 23 and 24 June from outside a home in Cornwood Drive, George Town. The car was parked at 7pm on Sunday night but was missing by 5:30am on Monday. The 1998 vehicle, registration# 123-501, was described as having filler on the top and a crack on the left side of the bumper, two black rear-view mirrors and a broken front passenger side door handle.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

