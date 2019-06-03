Hew: Port decision an example of leadership

(CNS): Joey Hew, Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, told members of staff from his ministry that the proposed cruise berthing facility was an instance when “strong leadership was required, in order to get past a knee-jerk emotional response and make the difficult decision”. Speaking to civil servants at a recent biannual mini-retreat, which focused on strong leaders who navigate and make tough decisions, Hew said it was important to sideline emotions when making tough decisions.

Another example that staff members were asked to consider was the decision by Cayman Airways to ground its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after two fatal crashes of that model in a matter of months.

A Q&A panel comprised Richard Smith, Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority, and three representatives from Cayman Airways Ltd: Paul Tibbetts, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer; Captain Dave Scott, VP Flight Operations; and Ivan Forbes, VP Airport Operations.

Chief HR Officer for the Ministry Melinda Montemayor, who facilitated the retreat, noted the tremendous pressure they work under every day and said the stakes are always high for them if they don’t get it right. She said they talked about their leadership, analysis, accountability and lessons learned during a real-life crisis, which resonated with staff.

The panellists were challenged on the strategy underpinning the decision to ground the Cayman Airways own Max 8 fleet ahead of many other large national carriers who soon followed. They said a decision taken with the highest public safety justification can always be defensible.

Montemayor said the retreat was designed to motivate, inform and bring staff together. She said staff members appreciate such events and enjoy engaging with the minister, staff and senior leadership across the ministry.

