Governor commits to ensure fair referendum

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has reassured the organisers behind the campaign for a people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing proposal that the process will be fair, according to one of the people present. Mario Rankin told CNS that when he and several others from CPR Cayman met with the governor Friday, he had said that he took his responsibility for good governance seriously and would ensure that the question posed will reflect the essence of the petition. The group met with Roper ahead of submitting the petition, which has been signed by more than 5,500 voters, to the Elections Office next week to seek both guidance and reassurance over the first vote of its kind.

While campaigners are very confident that they have more than enough signatures from qualified electors to surpass the required 25% threshold to trigger a referendum, they wanted to meet both Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell and the governor before formally presenting the petition, not least because of public concerns over the verification process and possible repercussions for supporters of the petition.

Rankin said that he asked the governor directly if he would ensure that the government would word the question in such a way that it would not be biased.

“I felt it was important to the process that we ask him directly about the question and how it would be worded and he would ensure it would be worded based on the purpose of the position, which he confirmed.”

The group said that all parties involved in this historic vote have acknowledged that they are navigating uncharted waters together, as this will be the first people-initiated referendum in the Cayman Islands, and possibly the first in any British Overseas Territory.

“This will also be the first time that a petition is verified by the Elections Office. In 2011 the Constitutional Commission recommended the development of a Referendum Law, however, no such law has been passed to date, and the Elections Law also does not speak at all to referendums,” the CPR group said in a release about the meeting.

The campaigners confirmed that the petition is currently being prepared to be delivered to the Elections Office next week to begin the official verification process.

Speaking after the meeting, Johann Moxam, another organiser, said that despite the expected obstacles that the petition and referendum are likely to face from government, the group will not quit and will see this initiative through to the end.

Moxam warned, “There will be consequences for elected officials who fight their people and the spirit of real democracy. We are in discussions with our attorneys and assessing our options.”

He said the momentum continues to build with every announcement by Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell about the proposed cruise facility, following the announcement in the LA Wednesday by the premier that the final bids were in for the project and his failure to acknowledge the success of the referendum campaign.

“We understand this was never going to be easy,” Moxam told CNS. “The premier now refuses to confirm if this a matter of ‘national importance’. And yet the government has used public funds and senior civil servants and public officials in a marketing campaign to convince the public that the proposed project is of vital importance.”

He said the premier and deputy premier were on record stating how important the project is for a variety of reasons, “so there is no issue from our perspective they have stated repeatedly the importance of the project”.

Over the last eight months government has spent several hundred thousand dollars in marketing costs to oppose the petition process, on top of around $8 million on reports and professional services in an effort to justify it.

Meanwhile, Arden McLean, in his new role as opposition leader, issued a press release Friday stating that he had written to the premier urging him to stop the project process.

“I have added the voice of the opposition to calls for the government to immediately halt undertaking any further contractual obligations,” he wrote. “It is the only responsible course of action to take and Wednesday’s announcement that ‘a historic milestone has been reached in the procurement process’ adds urgency to the case.”

He said that, given the premier’s support for this constitutional provision, it was disappointing that instead of welcoming the participation of the electorate, the government was further entrenching its position to press on with the port. He said it was a “a sucker-punch to democracy for government to disregard the hard-work and dedication of the campaigners”.

McLean warned, “The government’s continued actions also potentially exposes the public purse to financial penalties. We have already been down that road with the GLF fiasco and don’t need a repeat. The Caymanian people have already paid the price and seen first-hand what happens when decisions are rushed without the proper governance structure in place.”

He also raised concerns that government had used the resignation of Ezzard Miller from the Public Accounts Committee to take that seat away from the opposition benches and put on another government member.

The Legislative Assembly was expected to vote on the new make-up of the committee Friday, which would see Chris Saunders appointed as chairman, but adding PPM member David Wight. This gives government four members on PAC and the opposition only one to scrutinize government finances.

McLean said that would undermine the objective scrutiny of all government capital projects, including the port, which, along with the failure to bring into effect the Procurement Law and the Standards in Public Life, was a worrying pattern.

