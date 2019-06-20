Governor backs full petition ‘do-over’

Governor Martyn Roper (left) and Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell

(CNS): As concern mounts that the decision to verify every signature and effectively redo the entire petition for a people-initiated referendum on the port, Governor Martyn Roper has given his backing to the process. But campaigners behind the initiative, who say there is no legal basis for this ‘do-over’, are worried that it is an attempt by government to intimidate those who have signed into changing their mind.

However, the governor said the process to check all 5,289 names would “provide clear and unambiguous proof that the signatures on the petition are valid”.

The petitioners wrote to the governor on Wednesday asking him to confirm the basis on which Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell had been directed by Cabinet to get each and every person who has signed the petition to sign another form to verify their support of the petition face-to-face with an election official.

They also raised concerns about the possibility that the elections supervisor will be cutting off the collection of more signatures, among other issues. The concern that Cabinet has directed the need for 100% face-to-face verification with a re-sign, rather than a random sampling supported by a cross-check with the existing voters register, has called the integrity of the process into question, the petitioners said.

Even though the supervisor of elections has said clearly that he had been told by Cabinet he must verify every single name in person, the governor denied that the political arm of government was directly involved.

“I can assure everyone that Cabinet has no role whatsoever in the verification process, which remains the sole responsibility of Mr Howell, who reports to me and in whom I have full confidence,” Roper said in a statement Thursday in response to the mounting concerns.

“This is the first time in Cayman’s history that we have been on the verge of a people-initiated referendum. We need to ensure that we get the process right. There can be no shortcuts to democracy. To provide clear and unambiguous proof that the signatures on the petition are valid will provide a solid base for what will follow and help to protect the process from any potential legal challenge in the future.”

Roper said the process would be carried out as quickly as possible and the Elections Office would try to make it as easy for everyone to verify their signatures as possible. He said Howell would take independent decisions based on appropriate legal advice and would also have access to advice from the UK’s Electoral Commission going forward.

“My office and I will help to oversee the process and ensure there is no interference in the important task that Mr Howell is undertaking. We now need to let him get on with the task and respect his independence,” the governor added.

But the campaigners are very worried that finding everyone will be extremely difficult and having a government official make them re-sign will undermine the democratic process rather than support it, as the governor has suggested. They point out that the introduction of a form for signatories to re-sign was not raised before the campaigners handed over the petition and it is not set out as a requirement in the constitution.

The main concern is that while the activists, themselves, have tried throughout the process to verify that everyone who signed was a qualified voter, given the time of year and the fact that people move, the Elections Office will not be able to track every single person down. If so, they are worried about the basis that those names could be rejected, especially if they can be cross-checked against the Elections Office’s own records.

In the absence of guiding legislation, campaigners are concerned that government will do whatever it can to derail the effort, and despite being presented with some 5,300 legitimate signatures of voters, the referendum could be stopped because government has been able to make up the verification rules.

The involvement of government saw the opposition also cry foul yesterday as they issued a press release asking why the verification directions for the Elections Office could come from Cabinet when Howell said at a recent public meeting that the elected government would not be involved until it was time to set the question and the date.

Alva Suckoo (NEW), the deputy opposition leader, questioned the motives of the PPM-led government. He asked how Premier Alden McLaughlin, who not so long ago fought side by side with him and others campaigning for a referendum on ‘one man, one vote’, could take the position he had. At the time, Suckoo said, McLaughlin had accused McKeeva Bush, the then premier, of manipulating that process.

“Now it is quite sad to see McLaughlin desperately using the same tactics he so vehemently protested a few short years ago,” Suckoo added.

However, Chris Saunders (BTW) said he was not surprised and the premier’s recent refusal to say that the CI$210 million cruise port project was a matter of national importance, an important definition for a people’s vote, should have prepared Caymanians for what to expect.

“I wish this PPM-led government would invest more time in trying to reduce the cost of living and improving the quality of life for the Caymanian people as opposed to continuing to pander to the special interest groups,” he said.

