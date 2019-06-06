Cash seized, 4 arrested in gold ‘smuggling’ case

(CNS): Police have confirmed that four foreign nationals have been arrested and a small private plane and a large quantity of cash seized during the course of a joint investigation by the RCIPS and Customs and Border Control relating to the movement of gold through the Cayman Islands. CNS learned earlier this week that law enforcement officers had seized the plane and was conducting a search at one of the hangers at Owen Roberts Airport as part of an investigation into what was believed to involve the illegal movement of money and gold from Venezuela.

We received no direct response or confirmation about our request for information, but on Thursday the police issued a short release confirming the arrest of four people. Officials did not disclose the grounds of arrest, the gender, nationality or age of the those taken into custody. However, an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed that the investigation did relate to the movement of gold and that money had been seized as part of an international probe.

“The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in other international jurisdictions,” the spokesperson added.

