Four arrested following raid on GT bar

(CNS): Two women, aged 58 and 39 from George Town, were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling and two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested for possession and consumption of ganja following a raid Friday lunchtime at a bar in downtown George Town. Police said they conducted a joint operation with officers from the Customs and Border Control Agency at a bar on Shedden Road and the surrounding area based on information that illegal gambling and drug activities were going on at the location.

Police said that when they arrived there was a large number of people, many of whom began to disperse on foot. Nevertheless, police were able to speak with and search several people which led to the four arrests.

