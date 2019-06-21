Flipped car snarls up Friday traffic

Scene of crash, 21 June 2019

(CNS): Two drivers were taken to hospital Friday, with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision on North Sound Road near Compass Drive at 1:30pm. A BMW heading northbound and a Subaru heading southbound crashed when the Subaru was making a right-hand turn by Kirk Office Supplies. The Subaru then overturned as a result of the smash.

The left lane of North Sound Road was blocked over the lunch period and into the afternoon as police and emergency services worked to clear the area, causing traffic delays.

