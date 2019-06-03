Fight at police station lands man in court

(CNS): A 49-year-old-man from Bodden Town was due in court today charged with assault GBH and two counts of intentional harassment, alarm and distress in relation to a fight at the Bodden Town Police Station Wednesday evening. The man was at the station when another member of the public entered. The second man was then attacked and injured by the first man in the view of the officers and other people who were also at the station.

The men were separated by the police and the aggressor was arrested while the victim was given medical assistance. An RCIPS civilian staffer was also injured during the incident.

Category: Crime, Police