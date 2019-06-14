Environmental activists call public meeting

Protect Our Future protest to save mangroves in the Cayman Islands

(CNS): As the threats and challenges presented by climate change and species extinction become increasingly apparent, environmental activists in the Cayman Islands are calling another public meeting this month to galvanize more support for local action. The Cayman group of Protect our Future, a movement spearheaded by young people around the world, will be hosting the meeting. Everyone concerned about the impending climate crisis is urged to join them on 26 June in South Sound

The meeting will cover general environmental issues in Cayman as well as specific areas of concern, such as the proposed cruise berthing project, the threat to Barkers by development and the government’s plans to gut the National Conservation Law.

