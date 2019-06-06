Email mix-up kept opposition from conference

(CNS): Opposition MLAs missed the anti-corruption seminar this week because the invitations were sent to the wrong email addresses, though this does not explain why all of the members from the government benches failed to show up. Commissions Secretariat Manager Deborah Bodden said that the gov.ky emails were used for the invitations for all 19 members as they were unaware that the opposition MLAs do not have access to government email addresses.

“It is with regret that I have become aware that the ‘save the date’ invitations which were sent to the honourable members of the opposition went to ‘gov.ky’ email addresses. While these accounts appear in the email system, the accounts are not operational,” she said in a statement to the media. “We relied upon these addresses when sending out the emails and I have apologised for this unintended administrative error.”

Taking responsibility for the oversight, she apologised to the members and explained that the Secretariat of the constitutional commissions, including the Standards in Public Life and Anti-Corruption Commissions, was updating its central email directory to remove defunct accounts and replace them with the active email addresses for the members.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean said the mistake resulted in a missed opportunity for the opposition to be involved in an important discussion on good governance for our country. “We want to assure the organisers and the public that this opposition remains committed to fighting corruption and we fully support the commission in its efforts,” he said.

But despite the missing invitations, the former opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, did attend several sessions during the week. He confirmed that he and all of the members of the Public Accounts Committee were aware of the conference since the chair of the Standards in Public Life Commission had extended invitations when she appeared at the last hearing.

All of the government members do have active gov.ky email address and therefore received the formal invitations. The conference was also publicised in the local press.

Related

Category: Politics