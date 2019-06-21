Elections Office urges petitioners to come on in

(CNS): With Cabinet set on the Elections Office checking each and every signature on the petition calling for a people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing project, all of the more than 5,300 people who signed are being urged to go to the office as soon as possible to confirm their signature and help move the verification process ahead. The office has already extended its hours ahead of its plans to go door-to-door to find all of those who put their name to the petition.

The office is also reminding eligible voters who are not registered that the deadline to make the new register, which will be published in October and may be the last chance to take part in the referendum, is just ten days away.

The Elections Office will be publishing the updated roll on 1 July, which it has said will be the register used to measure the necessary 25% of voters needed to trigger the referendum, even though campaigners submitted the petition of 5,300 names based on the current list of 21,000. While the supervisor has said the number of voters has not changed much, it could still impact the petition numbers.

At this point, the Cruise Port Referendum campaign is still collecting signatures but the Elections Office has stated that it will need to impose a cut-off point as it progresses through the verification process. This is despite concerns that some people who signed the petition have left the island for the summer and may not be counted if the elections staff cannot find them and get them to sign for a second time. Voters are urged to go to the office before they leave.

From Monday, 24 June, the Elections Office is extending its opening hours to accommodate people coming in to verify. It will be open during the following hours: 8:30am to 6:30pm on Mon, Tues, Wed and Thurs 8:30am to 5:00pm on Fridays 10:00am to 3:00pm for the next two Saturdays (22 and 27 June) 8:30am to 8:00pm on Tuesday, 2 July. This is to allow people to register to vote as well as verify their signatures, since the voter registration deadline for the October list falls on a public holiday.

The office is located at the Smith Road Centre on Smith Road in George Town for verification and registration purposes. People wanting to register on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman or verify their signatures should contact Registering Officer Ellen Lazzari at 948-1707.

More details on voter registration requirements can be found on the Elections Office website or call 949-8047.

Related

Category: Politics