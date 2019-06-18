Elections boss justifies verification process

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell

(CNS): Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has said it is Cabinet that has requested a full independent verified list based on the petition submitted to the Elections Office last week requesting a referendum on the cruise berthing project. In the absence of any law directing a people’s vote, the office is virtually redoing the entire petition to meet this demand. While activists remained concerned that there is no lawful justification for this ‘do-over’, Howell said that with no law to provide for a sampling process, individual verification of all 5,289 signatures is the only option.

After the Elections Office received the petition last Thursday, it published a form asking those who have already signed the petition to also sign the form, repeating the details they have already given. It took the grassroots activist, all volunteers working on a shoestring budget, eight months to collect around 5,500 voter signatures, but the Elections Office believes it can verify all of the names in less than eight weeks.

Answering a query from CNS about the process, Howell told us that the office was working with several factors which require the in-person verification. Alongside the lack of any referendum legislation prescribing the process, the register of electors has been subject to varying documentation requirements over the years, so people registered before 1996 do not have signatures on file.

He also pointed to another petition but it was not clear why that should impact the petition on the cruise project.

“We’ve received concerns that persons may have signed other petitions,” he said pointing to one opposing same-sex marriage that has circulated. recently. “They wanted to ensure that signatures are being counted for the intended petition. As such, the form produced is a verification. It seeks confirmation that it is a Cruise Port Referendum petition signature that is being verified. As such, the form is not an unqualified yes or no.”

He explained that the verification form the office is using is designed to be used in two versions.

“The version that will be used for door-to-door will have pre-populated information like the first name, middle name, last name, and address, etc., leaving the petitioner to simply sign the form in the presence of a verifier,” Howell told CNS. “The version being used at the Elections Office is not pre-populated with info and the person verifying the petition will complete a few data fields and sign the form in the presence of one of our staff members.”

He said the door-to-door staff team will be mobilized soon and the office plans to complete this process as quickly as possible, with an expected completion time of six to eight weeks. “We would like to reiterate that this is necessary and will be done expeditiously,” he added.

The main concern of the Cruise Port Referendum campaigners and those who have signed the petition and support the concept of a people’s referendum is that, despite the efforts of volunteers to collect signatures from 25% of Cayman’s electorate — a significant number of voters and a clear indication of public opinion — the referendum could still be derailed because a few dozen names could not be verified.

If the Elections Office failed to verify signatures for what could be perfectly ordinary reasons, such as people being away for the summer or because they have moved from the address on file, those names will not count.

