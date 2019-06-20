Drivers reminded to respect blue spots

(CNS Local Life): A year after launching its “Not Your Spot” campaign, Rotary Central Cayman Islands is again calling on the public to comply with the proper use of disabled parking ‘blue spots’ around the island, on the back of the initiative recently winning the Community Impact of the Year category at the annual Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association awards. Susie Bodden, immediate past president of Rotary Central, said she was thrilled when she heard the campaign had taken the award and hoped the win would bring the campaign into the spotlight again.

Category: Community, Local News