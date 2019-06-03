Driver ready to admit killing cyclist in hit-and-run

(CNS): A man accused of killing a cyclist in an early morning hit-and-run in George Town in April is keen to admit the charges against him, the court heard Friday, but not all of the facts of the fatal collision have yet been established. Wilfred Ellington Myles Jr, from George Town, is charged with causing the death of Ignacio Kirzner (21) as he rode along North Church Street on his way to work. Defence attorney Prathna Bodden, who is representing Myles, explained that while her client wanted to formally enter pleas, the process was getting in the way.

Bodden said that she had only just received the indictment that day from the crown and the accident reports had not yet been submitted that established the issues and conditions at the time Myles hit Kirzner. Myles, who is facing a custodial sentence, is on remand and since his arrested has accepted responsibility for causing Kirzner’s death.

The judge urged the lawyers involved to move the process forward as soon as possible, as he noted how distressing such cases are for everyone involved.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime